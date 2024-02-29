Leap Day offers Google Pixel 8 all-time low at $540, official cases $26, Chromebooks, more

Leap Day is offering a last chance to save on the Google Pixel 8 at $540 – it’s best price yet. We’re also fittingly tracking deals on official Pixel 8 cases at $26, to go alongside a deep discount on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Time is running out to score an all-time low on Google Pixel 8

Woot is now offering the best price yet on the Google Pixel 8. Right now, you can score the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $540. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. It drops down from the usual $699 price tag in order to save you $159. It’s an extra $9 under our previous offer from the very beginning of the year, which had been the previous all-time low. Now, for the first time, it’s selling for less to offer a little more competition to the new Samsung Galaxy S24 devices that are about to ship. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that comprises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases are $26

Amazon is now discounting Google’s official Pixel 8 Pro case for the first time in months. It now drops down to $26 from the usual $35 going rate. Today’s discount is the second-best offer we’ve seen and has only sold for less than today’s sale price twice before – the last was back over Black Friday. Much of the same story is also the case with the Google Pixel 8 cases, all of which are also clocking in at $26 – down from $35. These are some of the grippiest cases ever from Google, and our review takes a closer look at that experience.

These official cases from Google wrap your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in soft and grippy silicone material that helps defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 40% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside for good measure, as well as one of three colors to choose from.

Save $400 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2

Best Buy now offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $299. Today’s offer is not only a new all-time low, but also a whopping $400 discount from its usual $699 price tag. This is $50 under our previous mention, and as deep of a discount as they come on this 128GB/8GB model. It’s also one of the best chances to save since Black Friday when it hit $449. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. Then there’s 128GB of SSD storage to go alongside 8GB of onboard RAM.

