January Feature Drop: Pixel 8 Pro body temperature, Circle to Search, and more

Google is giving the Pixel a surprise January 2024 Feature Drop that coincides with the Mint 8 and 8 Pro. This follows a big update in December and comes two months ahead of schedule.

As promised at launch, the Pixel 8 Pro’s Thermometer app can now be used to record body temperature. Anybody’s measurement can be taken, while your readings are saved to the Fitbit app.

This scan involves placing the Camera Bar close to the center of your forehead and then tapping the screen. A vibration will signal that you can move the phone across the forehead to your temple. This has to be completed in a few seconds with another vibration confirming a successful measurement.

Meanwhile, Circle to Search is coming to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Long-press the home button or gesture navigation bar, which makes for a short but wide touch target that shrinks down as you hold the handle.

This brings up a Google Search bar and blue/purple-ish animation that signals how you can circle (or squiggle over) anything on the screen to get more information. This brings up a bottom sheet of results with the ability to refine by adding a text search. You can also tap or highlight (draw a line across) to select things, especially text for OCR copying/translation.

In Messages, Google is rolling out Photomoji and Magic Compose out of beta. The latter feature on the Pixel 8 Pro will leverage the on-device Gemini Nano model to suggest replies and remix others in various styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, or Short.

You can make custom Photomoji reactions and stickers by long-pressing on a message and swiping until you see “Create.” Select a picture and Google’s AI will identify the main subject. You can also start this process from a new Photomoji tab in the Emoji/expressive picker where you’ll find past creations and stickers from other people/conversations.

Google is also highlighting the rebrand of Nearby Share to Quick Share that’s rolling out soon and features a new icon and UI. Lastly, Seamless Audio Switching is now available for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Like on phones and the Pixel Tablet, this lets the Pixel Buds Pro quickly connect when you start playing music on your wearable.

The January 2024 Pixel Feature Drop is rolling out starting on Thursday.