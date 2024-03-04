Samsung Galaxy F15 carries a 6,000mAh battery, launches in India

The Galaxy F15 from Samsung packs a powerful 6,000mAh battery and offers up some reasonably capable specs. It launches in India today with Android 14 and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy F15 takes a lot of cues from the Galaxy A15 (via GSMArena). It carries a 1080 x 2340 90 Hz AMOLED display packed in a 6.6-inch panel. To power the phone, Samsung employs a MediaTek 6100+ chip. on the back, several cameras sit to give users a variety of shot options, including ultrawide and macro. The main sensor is a 50MP unit, which can more than get the job done on paper.

The real kicker is the battery, which comes in at 6,000mAh. With a mid-range MediaTek processor and a 1080p screen, that better will likely last days. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh unit, making it to about a day. Of course, it’s also powering a high-end processor with an AI engine and a high-res screen that demands power. From a power efficiency perspective, the F15 will likely beat that phone out of the water.

The Galaxy F15 is launching in India today and will be available starting at INR 12,999 while running Android 14 out of the box. The phone will also come with five years of security updates, which is great to see. That’s for the base model at 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.

