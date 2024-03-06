Google Pixel sales increased by 527% in Japan in 2023

Google’s Pixel lineup has been picking up speed globally, but one of the most intense jumps in popularity comes from Japan. In 2023, Google saw a massive spike in year-over-year growth at over five times 2022’s value.

According to a report from IDC, the total YoY growth of Google’s smartphone contribution with the Pixel in Japan grew by 527%. This comes as most OEMs with a significant market share decreased in growth from 2022 to 2023, with Samsung seeing the biggest drop.

The report indicates that Google made up 10.7% of the market share in 2023 on average, spiking in Q2 2023 at around 15% and tapering off to around 12% by Q4 2023.

Early signs of a jump this big were seen throughout the year. In July 2023, it was discovered that Google had increased its shipments from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023 by 10%. That set the path for Google to continue growing its market share, which was 12% in Q2 2023.

A jump of 527% is massive, indicating Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a sales were the main devices that brought Google’s market share up to par with the likes of Sharp and Apple. IDC notes that Sharp retains a large share of the market due to the demand for phones designed for the elderly, not necessarily cutting-edge devices. Apple, of course, has long held a strong presence in Japan, so the iPhone being on top of the Google Pixel series is no surprise in the country.

Specifically speaking, the Pixel 7a, released in May 2023, is likely one of the key devices in this spike in popularity as the phone’s release lines up with a sudden jump in market share in Q2 2023. Google has also continued to make Japan a key market for Pixel, with the country being one of the only launch markets for the Pixel Fold. IDC also cites a partnership between Google and Docomo in 2023 as a contributing factor.

It also looks as though much of Google’s growth in Japan has come from users opting to purchase a Google Pixel phones over Samsung’s Galaxy devices. Samsung’s shipments dropped by 39%, which seems to show where at least some of Google’s sales are coming from.