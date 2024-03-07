OnePlus Open starts from $1,300 in today’s best deals, Sonos Era 300 $359, more

All of today’s best deals include OnePlus Open starting from $1,300 to go alongside Jabra Elite 4 earbuds at $80 – complete with ANC and Google Fast Pair. There’s also a rare chance to save on the Sonos Era 300 smart speaker at $359. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Open starts from $1,300

Amazon is marking down the OnePlus Open to $1,500. The savings are available in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways, discounting either one of the unlocked folding smartphones from the usual $1,700 price tag. It’s $300 off and matching the Amazon all-time low for the first time in a month. But if you’re looking to activate it with a carrier today, Best Buy will knock another $200 off with a discount down to $1,299.99, an extra $100 below previous offers – otherwise the retailer is just simply matching Amazon’s price. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds sport ANC and Google Fast Pair

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds for $80. Available in three styles, each one drops from the usual $100 price tag down to the best price in months. This is within $5 of our previous mention and the third-best discount to date. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s more recent Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike. We fully explore that and how today’s 30% stack up below the fold.

New for the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, the onboard active noise cancellation is backed by the newfound inclusion of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts.

Sonos Era 300 smart speaker drops to $359

Sonos is now offering a rare chance to save on its latest Era 300 Smart Speakers. Each one drops down to $359 as part of its in-house refurbished listings. Both white and black models are available in this sale. This is the first discount we’ve seen in any condition, dropping from the usual $449 going rate you’d normally pay. There have been some bundles here and there with other home theater gear, but this is the first time a standalone discount has gone live on just a single one of the new speakers, let alone one that saves you $90.

The new Sonos Era 300 arrive as the company’s latest smart speakers. They’re not the entry-level Era 100s, but a more capable option centered around six custom class-D amps that power four tweeters and two woofers. Each speaker is capable of true stereo audio playback, while also boasting Dolby Atmos support and Trueplay tuning to customize sound to your specific room – not to mention Spatial Audio support. AirPlay 2 is enabled by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and there is also Bluetooth, plus a USB-C port with support for wired Ethernet and 3.5mm audio connections. It gains all of the other Sonos perks, too. Go get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A25 smartphones sees first discount to $265

Samsung just launched one of its most affordable Android smartphones yet with the new Galaxy A25 5G back in January. Now, Amazon is offering the first chance to save. The unlocked 128GB model drops to $265 from its usual $300 price tag. This is the only discount so far and, of course, a new all-time low. If you don’t need a flagship smartphone, then Samsung has the Galaxy A25 for you to consider instead. It comes centered around an Exynos 1280 chip, which drives the 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There’s a triple sensor camera array around back to go alongside its 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Samsung also has another new smartphone, that’s even more affordable than the A25 above. The Galaxy A15 normally sells for $200 after its January debut, but now Amazon has the first chance to save. The unlocked smartphone has the same 128GB capacity as noted above, but sells for $175. It’s $25 off and a new all-time low. The big difference here is that Samsung uses a MediaTek MT6835V processor. It has the same storage and memory, but packs a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display that only sports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Anker’s Mars 3 Air Google TV projector hits $450

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector for $450. Recently fetching $600, this projector began at a much higher $1,100 MSRP upon its release back in August. It has only had a few varying discounts since, dropping in $100 increments throughout the fall before reaching its current list price. With the turn of the new year, we have already seen two previous discounts, one to $500 and the other to $479. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 25% markdown off the new going rate, beating out our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low.

This smart projector gives you a 1080p resolution screen cast up to 120 inches with Android TV 11.0 so you’ll have access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It also offers Chromecast capabilities, letting you stream content directly from your phone as well. Equipped with dual-8W speakers paired with Dolby Audio, you’ll receive a rich sound experience that immerses you deeper into your entertainment without the need for extra equipment, even when you’re outside for movie nights.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]