OnePlus Open now getting Android 14 in the US

Android 14 first launched a few months ago at this point, but it’s just now finally making its way to the OnePlus Open in the United States.

The OnePlus Open launched in October 2023, just a couple of weeks following the debut of Google’s Pixel 8 series and Android 14. As such, it made sense that it didn’t get the update right away, but it has been quite a wait.

OnePlus first released Android 14 for its foldable at the end of January, but only for a select number of users. As of this week, it’s widely rolling out to the OnePlus Open in the United States. A quick check for updates pulls down the 2.54GB update.

The changelog, as pictured below, includes adding the “File Dock” which can let you drag and drop content between apps and devices, “Smart Cutout” which can separate the subject from the background of a photo or video, performance improvements, and more. It’s not a major update by any means, but it’s great to finally see it arrive.

The update also carries the February 2024 security patch.

