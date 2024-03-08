Pixel 7 Pro drops to $513 (Save $386), Samsung Galaxy A25 at $265, more

Today’s best deals make Google Pixel 7 Pro more affordable than ever. Who needs Google’s latest when the previous-generation handset is down to $513. It comes joined by the first discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy A25 smartphone at $265, as well as a chance to score an extra Charging Speaker Dock for your Pixel Tablet at $78. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Skip Google’s latest and save $386 on Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $513. Today’s offer marks down the unlocked 128GB smartphone from its original $899 price tag. This is $386 off and a new all-time low on the entry-level storage capacity. Our previous mention was the 256GB model down at $600 back at the beginning of the year, for comparison. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A25 smartphones sees first discount to $265

Samsung just launched one of its most affordable Android smartphones yet with the new Galaxy A25 5G back in January. Now, Amazon is offering the first chance to save. The unlocked 128GB model drops to $265 from its usual $300 price tag. This is the only discount so far and, of course, a new all-time low. If you don’t need a flagship smartphone, then Samsung has the Galaxy A25 for you to consider instead. It comes centered around an Exynos 1280 chip, which drives the 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There’s a triple sensor camera array around back to go alongside its 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Samsung also has another new smartphone, that’s even more affordable than the A25 above. The Galaxy A15 normally sells for $200 after its January debut, but now Amazon has the first chance to save. The unlocked smartphone has the same 128GB capacity as noted above, but sells for $175. It’s $25 off and a new all-time low. The big difference here is that Samsung uses a MediaTek MT6835V processor. It has the same storage and memory, but packs a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display that only sports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Score an extra Charging Speaker Dock for Pixel Tablet

Already have one of Google’s new Pixel Tablets and want to use the smart display features in another room? Amazon is offering one of Google’s official Charging Speaker Docks for $78. It drops from the usual $130 price tag if you don’t mind going with the Porcelain style, saving you 40%. This is a match of the all-time low for only the second time, too. The Hazel color is also on sale at $112, albiet with less savings than its lighter colorway counterpart.

One of the best parts about the new Pixel Tablet isn’t even the fact that it’s a tablet at all. It’s that it comes with the Charging Speaker Dock to turn the Android experience into a smart display. The magnetic docking design practically begs for you to score a second one for the nightstand, kitchen, or family room, and now today’s discount lets you do it. When docked on the charger, it wil turn the tablet’s screen into a Nest Hub with hands-free access to Google Assistant, smart home control features, and more.

