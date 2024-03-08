Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) leaks with the same hardware, new Exynos chip

Ahead of its alleged late-March debut, the 2024 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has leaked, and it appears to only be swapping out its chipset.

As reported by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is set for release “towards the end of March.” The tablet, which initially launched in 2020 and has already seen a 2022 refresh, retains nearly identical hardware with a 10.4-inch 2000×1200 TFT LCD display and S Pen support. It also has the same 7,040 mAh battery inside.

The hardware is the same visually, as leaked images show, and there’s apparently only one change.

According to this report, Samsung plans to release this updated tablet with an Exynos 1280 chipset under the hood. That replaces the Snapdragon chip found in the current model (which varies depending on LTE support). That would be paired with 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage.

Pricing is expected to fall around €400 (roughly $440 USD). Samsung is also rumored to launch a 2024 edition of the Galaxy Watch 4.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram