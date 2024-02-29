Samsung ‘working to’ support Galaxy Ring on all Android phones, but not iPhone

While showing off the Galaxy Ring earlier this week, Samsung confirmed some details about the upcoming health tracker, including what devices it will support, battery sizes, and more.

In an interview with CNET, we get a few additional tidbits about the Samsung Galaxy Ring. This includes a neat detail about battery life, in that the smallest Galaxy Watch sizes will have a mere 14.5 mAh battery, while the larger models will go up to 21.5 mAh. In a separate interview, Samsung mentioned battery life between five and nine days. As for weight, the smallest size apparently measures 2.3g while the largest is 2.9g. By a quick comparison, the Oura Ring weighs 4-6g depending on size.

Perhaps more interesting, though, are some details on Galaxy Ring compatibility.

Samsung explains that the Galaxy Ring can actually be used side-by-side with a Galaxy Watch, and the two can hand-off metrics depending on what they’re best at, or even combine their data to make for even better results, which actually sounds super useful. And, seeing as a smartwatch still has a lot more utility compared to a smart ring, it’s good that you don’t have to give up one for the other.

As for the phone you’ll be paired to, though, it seems like your options may be limited.

Galaxy phones are, of course, supported, and Samsung is “working on ensuring” that users non-Galaxy Android phones will be able to use Galaxy Ring.

However, it sounds like there will be no such option for iPhone owners. Samsung’s Hon Pak said that the company hopes the Ring will be enough to get people to switch, saying that “we ultimately hope that our devices are of such caliber that people will be willing to switch.”

