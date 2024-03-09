Google Maps on Android Auto gives drive time a subtly bolder redesign

Android Auto is getting a tweak for Google Maps that shows the estimated drive time in the same bolder style as other platforms.

Google Maps has, for a while, shown the estimated drive time with the number in a bold font. But, for whatever reason, this wasn’t the case on Android Auto. Rather, Google Maps would show a constant font across the entire text.

This has changed with recent updates, though.

In the latest versions of Google Maps and Android Auto, we noticed that Google has started showing the bolder number alongside the thinner minutes and hour indicators. It’s a super subtle change, but it’s nice that Android Auto finally matches up with Google Maps elsewhere.

We noticed these changes with version 11.119.0100 of Google Maps and version 11.5 of Android Auto.

Google Maps on Android Auto today

Previous designs for Google Maps on Android Auto

