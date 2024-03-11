Google Messages Custom Bubbles slowly rolling out with RCS backgrounds [Gallery]

After previewing in late November, Google Messages is slowly rolling out Custom Bubbles that let you theme the color and background of RCS chats.

Custom Bubbles is just for RCS chats and does not appear in SMS conversations we checked today. Once rolled out to your device, “Change colors” appears in the Google Messages overflow menu. It can also be accessed from the redesigned contact Details underneath the image carousel.

This opens a new fullscreen preview UI with nine options: Default (Material You Dynamic Color), Blue, Turquoise, Purple, Green, Orange, Fuchsia, Pink, and Monochrome.

Your chosen theme applies to almost everything on the screen, including your message bubble, but not the text field (and voice recorder button), which remains light or dark. Meanwhile, it does not apply to the Details page, with Dynamic Color theming in place throughout the rest of the app.

Custom Bubbles are much more apparent when the system Dark theme is disabled. This is also how you’ll notice the RCS background, which — thematically — consists of bubbles. The same pattern appears to be in use across various conversations we checked. It’s rather subtle and doesn’t feel as intrusive as when it was previously spotted late last year.

We’re seeing Custom Bubbles with the latest Google Messages beta today (version 20240228+), but it’s not yet widely rolled out.

If you set a theme and the other person doesn’t have Custom Bubbles yet, they will not see any change on their phone. In the future, Custom Bubbles will be synced on a per-conversation basis.

Light theme

Dark theme