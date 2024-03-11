JBL Authentics 300 Assistant Speaker hits $278, Galaxy Tab S9 FE $370, more

Today’s best deals come centered around a new all-time low on the JBL Authentics 300 Assistant speaker at $278. It comes joined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE at much of the same best-ever price starting from $370, too. You can also score HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at just $139, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low drops JBL Authentics 300 Assistant speaker

Amazon is now marking down the new lineup of JBL Authentics smart speakers. These new Google Assistant offerings also arrive with Alexa and just launched last fall. Now, the Authentics 300 is a highlight at $278. It drops from the usual $450 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We last saw it sell for $379, and now its another $101 off in order to hit the best-ever discount. Today’s offer is one of the first chances to save period after skipping out on Black Friday last year. We found that it hits all of the right notes in our hands-on review.

The story with the new JBL Authentics 300 may be headlined by its smart features, but we have to at talk about the eye-catching design first. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs dual tweeters and a downward-firing passive radiator into the form-factor.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service. The JBL Authentics 300 speaker manages to pull that off with 8 hours of battery life for untethered playback.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE lands at all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the best prices we’ve seen across the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, with the base Wi-Fi 128GB model kicking things off at $370. It’s down from the usual $450 price tag and on top of marking the best discount ever, clocks in at $80 off. It’s an extra $9 below our previous mention from back in the beginning of Janaury. The savings today also carry over to the 256GB model, which drops to $440 from its usual $520 going rate – also a new low. Our hands-on report breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just recently launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook is the best value around at $139

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $139. If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable option for the kids’ first laptop or just to score yourself a compact web browsing machine, this is certainly it. Today’s offer lands from the usual $299 price tag and saves you 55%. It’s an extra $20 under our previous mention from the beginning of the year, too. It only has 4GB of memory and 64GB of onboard storage, but at least you’re scoring a new all-time low.

Perfect for a compact everyday carry upgrade to complement your main desktop, or just as a student’s first machine, it’s hard to argue with a $139 Chromebook. This HP model has a 14-inch HD screen and comes powered by an Intel Celeron chip. There’s 64GB of onboard storage and if that isn’t enough, there’s also a microSD card slot.

Enjoy Dolby Atmos playback on Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $200. This is the first discount since we heard that Jabra had some software improvements on the way back at CES, and saves you $50 from the usual $250 going rate. These are some of our favorite earbuds around, and now you can enjoy their Dolby Atmos playback for the second-best price yet. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 doubles down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343

Amazon is offering the first chance to save on the new Sonos Sub Mini. It drops down to $343 from its usual $429 price tag. This is a 20% discount and the only time we’ve seen a new condition model go on sale – and even then, it was down to today’s price. Sonos Sub Mini is the perfect way to expand your home theater setup without breaking the bank or annoying your neighbors. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

The more compact design that you’d expect from its name scheme means that while it does bring some extra bass into your setup, it won’t be as booming as the full on Sonos Sub. This smaller model pairs with any of the other gear in your Sonos setup and brings dual force-cancelling woofers into the mix. Being part of the Sonos ecosystem means that it can also take advantage of the company’s Trueplay tuning tech for optimizing the bass to your specific room.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]