What Google Pixel device are you currently using daily? [Poll]

Every year we ask you just what Google Pixel phone you carry on a day-to-day basis – and 2024 is no different.

It’s always interesting to get an idea of just what phone the 9to5Google audience is working with daily. Sure, we focus heavily on Google’s product portfolios, but Android comes in a number shapes, sizes, specification packages, and price points. The market is a tough nut to crack, but Google seems to be making inroads year-over-year.

Take a look around and you’ll likely see more Google Pixel phones today than at any other time. That’s not without evidence. According to multiple reports, the brand is gaining market share in several regions including Japan, the UK, and even the US. Those figures still aren’t huge, but a gain in a very competitive market is a gain nonetheless.

Sadly, higher sales figures are tempered by another less recent report from last year that claimed Google Pixel owners are actually more likely to switch brands than owners of other smartphones. You could easily argue that this was a flawed survey and it doesn’t quite track with what our readers tell us. High-profile marketing and media campaigns are certainly helping Google Pixel brand awareness – positive and negative.

Since 2016, Google has launched 23 Pixel devices. It’s technically 24, there’s no room in our poll for the Pixel Tablet. Our reasoning being that it’s highly unlikely that you’re using this in place of a smartphone – it’s a secondary display after all. That leaves us with the following options:

Pixel / Pixel XL

Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a / Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5 Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8 / 8 Pro

Let us know what Google Pixel model you are using by voting below, and if you have multiple, let us know your reasons why down in the comments section.