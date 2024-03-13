Lenovo’s Legion Tab is expanding to Europe and Asia

The Lenovo Legion Tab is a gaming tablet designed for users who want a little high-end convenience. The tablet was originally limited to China but is now making it’s way to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other parts of Asia.

As far as Android tablets go, we don’t often see releases that try to corner the gaming market. We often see cloud gaming advertised, as that can easily come with a good internet connection. The Lenovo Legion Tab is, by all accounts, a gaming tablet.

Internally, it packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of high-end RAM. With that, users get 256GB of expandable internal storage that can bring it up by a terabyte if needed, which may come in handy for some.

On the exterior, the Legion Tab from Lenovo carries an 8.8-inch QHD+ display that can reach 144Hz. The bezels aren’t very big, letting the display take most of the device’s silhouette over. The high refresh rate display is a nice touch. If Lenovo’s new vapor chamber design can do its job properly and keep the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 running smoothly, that level of refresh rate can completely change the appearance of a tablet.

The Legion Tab has been available in China. However, Lenovo is announcing that the Android tablet will launch in additional regions in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a US release is on the table.

Expectations are that the Lenovo Legion Tab will be available this month with a starting price of €599.

More on Android: