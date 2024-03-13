Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starts from $180, Jabra ANC earbuds $160, more

Wednesday’s best deals have new all-time lows live on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at $180. The perfect spring workout discount has arrived on Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds at $160. Plus, you can already save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows drop Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ to $180

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at $180 for the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity. Down to a new all-time low, today’s offer saves you $40 from its usual $220 price tag. This is only the second discount on the entry-level configuration and is an extra $10 under our previous mention from last month – right at launch. There’s also the larger 128GB capacity model that’s on sale today, which drops down to $229.99 from its usual $270 price tag.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship this year. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

Jabra’s Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds hit $160

Amazon now offers the Jabra Elite 8 Active ANC Sport Earbuds for $160. Today’s offer is down from $200 and matches the second-best price we have seen. It comes within $10 of that all-time low from the holidays last year and is also the first discount in over 2 months. All three of the different styles are getting in on the savings, too. We fully break down what that means below the fold while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out ambient noise and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves, joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything, of course, comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth, to round out the package.

Save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order

Samsung showed off its new 2024 lineup of TVs back at CES in January, and now the company is gearing up to launch them later this month. In true Samsung fashion, you’ll also be able to save on the new releases before they’re even officially on store shelves. Right now, you can score an extra $100 discount on that future Samsung 2024 TVs pre-order when you sign up at this link ahead of time. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $100 towards that new home theater upgrade –no cash down ahead of time or anything else needed.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]