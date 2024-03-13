 Skip to main content

Waymo One launching in Los Angeles from March 14

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 13 2024 - 9:09 am PT
After months of testing via the “Tour” program, Waymo One is launching to “select members of the public in Los Angeles” from March 14 onwards.

Waymo One will initially operate in a “63 square mile area from Santa Monica to Downtown LA” that covers the previous testing area. These autonomous rides will be free at first and “transition to paid service in the coming weeks” following regulatory approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

The Los Angeles waitlist has over 50,000 people and Waymo will begin “gradually onboarding” them. Going forward, that access will be permanent rather than only lasting a week. However, Waymo will still host local events and issue temporary access codes. 

In the last five months, users have taken over 15,000 rides across Santa Monica, Century City, WeHo, Mid City, K-Town, and Downtown LA, with Waymo noting an average trip rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Waymo will be expanding the service area “over time.” You can join the waitlist by downloading the Waymo One app on Android and iOS.

