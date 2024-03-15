You can access Google Gemini by going to ‘ai.com’

Google Gemini is a useful AI tool, but it’s really only accessible through a website. As a fun trick, though, you can actually get to Google Gemini by simply visiting the website “ai.com,” which now redirects to the tool.

Typically, to access Google Gemini, you’d go to gemini.google.com. It’s easy enough, especially after you set up a bookmark, but a redirect website that Google set up is much faster.

“ai.com” now directs to Gemini.

Google seemingly owns the quick and memorable domain name, and this redirect makes it super easy to launch the AI chatbot on the fly. This, of course, works across all platforms including desktop and mobile.

Notably, “ai.com” once directed to ChatGPT, and then to Elon Musk’s xAI. But, currently, Squarespace is listed as the registrar through Google Domains, and ICANN lists “contact-registrant@google.com” as the point of contact as is the case with Google Domains typically. There’s no way to confirm that Google owns the domain, but it certainly seems that way.

