Latest Google Pixel update finally fixes notification history

For the past few months, notification history on Google Pixel phones has been broken, but the March 2024 update finally fixes the feature.

Notification history is one of Android’s best features, giving users quick and easy access to notifications that were previously swiped away or that you may simply need to get access to for a second time. The feature can store up to 24 hours worth of notifications and, arguably, Google Pixel devices have the best implementation of the feature.

But, for the past few months, notification history on Google Pixel devices has been partially broken.

When tapping on a previous notification, the app wouldn’t launch properly. Technically, it was still possible to access the notification, but you needed to first have the app open in the background, then tap the historical notification, and then open the app back up from recents.

It was quite a hassle.

In the March 2024 update for Google Pixel devices which hit US Pixels this week, this has been fixed. Tapping a notification immediately opens the app as it’s supposed to. The fix, first highlighted by Artem Russakovskii on Twitter/X, worked immediately for us on Pixel 8 Pro, and Android Police says it worked on “multiple” other Pixels they tested.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram