What case are you using on your Pixel? [Poll]

Modern smartphones are often very well-designed, but it’s also exceptionally easy to break the glass slabs. As such, most people use smartphone cases. On Pixel, though, case options tend to be a bit limited, so what case are you using on your Google Pixel smartphone?

Smartphone cases come from a huge variety of sources. With Google Pixel, though, it generally boils down to three options.

Firstly, there’s Google’s own official case. Historically, these have been some of the best. The fabric cases of early Pixel generations were particularly memorable and well-loved. But, with more recent generations, Google has just about ruined its reputation for cases. The Pixel 6’s silicone case aged horribly, and while the Pixel 7’s case was perfectly acceptable, it didn’t stand out. And, with the Pixel 8 series, Google opted for an overly grippy finish that just hurts the whole experience. Google’s cases aren’t expensive, but the company seems to be struggling to come up with something actually good.

Second to that is the “Made for Google” program. In place since 2017’s Pixel 2 series, “Made for Google” accessories are signed off on by Google itself. This means you’re usually getting a perfect fit and, often, a color palette close to Google’s own vision.

With the Pixel 8 series, there are two “Made for Google” cases I’ve personally been using in place of Google’s official case. There’s the classic Bellroy leather case, which I’ve been using in its blue variant. This case is rather nice (as its predecessors have generally been), but it has aged quickly and poorly on the front (and a bit on the back), where the blue leather is taking on permanent black scuffs. Still, it’s one of the most comfortable I’ve used, though there’s one feature I wish it had.

Bellroy case Bellroy case Bellroy case Mous case Mous case Mous case

The other case I’ve been using is the Mous super-thin case with MagSafe-style magnets. Those magnets are the main reason I keep coming back to that case despite it picking up some wear and tear over time. The world of accessories it opens the door to is just so worthwhile.

The Bellroy case runs $55, while the Mous case is $45. The latter is not easy to find in stock, though. I’ve noticed it’s the most consistently in stock over at Amazon.

Finally, there are also generic third-party cases. These tend to be the most cost-effective, but you’ll occasionally run into issues with fit, or just get a super generic look and feel. Still, there’s a reason there are so many of these. Expensive cases are, for good reason, not everyone’s cup of tea.

What about you? What cases are you using on your Google Pixel device? Vote for the category in the poll below, and let us know your specific case recommendations in the comments below. This isn’t specific to any one Pixel, either!

Note: Our comments section will automatically block comments with links, but we’ll moderate and approve those as fast as possible.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram