Google Nest Thermostat hits $100, OnePlus Watch 2 $250, more in Friday’s best deals

Friday’s best deals are heading into the weekend with a spring discount on the Google Nest Thermostat with Matter at $100. It comes joined by a chance to score the all-new OnePlus Watch 2 down at $250, as well as Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter for $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Thermostat with Matter sees spring discount to $100

Inconsistent spring weather is here – and now so is a well-timed discount on the latest Google Nest Thermostat. Courtesy of Amazon, the smart climate controller drops to $100 in all four colors. It’s the first time for that in months, too. Today’s offer is down from $130 and scores you one of the best prices to date outside of Black Friday and holiday shopping season. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade any time of year, but especially in spring. It helps you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures through the colder mornings but also to cool things off when unexpected 80-degree days start pouring in. The thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

Just-released OnePlus Watch 2 down to $250

The first discount on the new OnePlus Watch 2 is here. Amazon has it marked down to $250 in both Black and Radiant Steel colorways. That’s $50 off the usual $300 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We did see a launch promo include the same $50 in savings when you traded in any watch, but now you can get the same value without having to part with an existing wearable or go through the trade-in process. Get the full scoop on what today’s discount gets you in our launch coverage.

OnePlus has learned a lot about what customers want from a smartwatch, and the new OnePlus Watch 2 definitely puts those lessons into practice. It features upwards of 100 hours of battery life, or about four full days of usage, alongside Google’s Wear OS 4 platform. It sports a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip to power the experience, which in this case is centered around a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The whole package is rated with 5ATM water-resistance levels, too.

Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter drops to $60

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $60. This is down from the usual $90 price tag in order to save you 33%. It’s an extra $1 below our previous mention from back in January, too, while being the second-best discount in the past year at within $5 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale. This is easily our favorite wireless Android Auto adapter on the market, especially as its price continues to drop.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

