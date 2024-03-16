Google Pixel Launcher rolling out option switch to a different search provider in EU

Following changes in the EU due to the Digital Markets Act, Google is now rolling out a Pixel Launcher update in the region which lets users switch their search provider to something other than Google Search.

The Pixel Launcher has, since day one, integrated with the Google app to power a search bar that’s fixed to the bottom of the homescreen. Until now, you’ve been unable to change that from Google or disable the search bar, meaning that if you wanted to use another provider, you’d have two search widgets on the homescreen.

That’s now changing, as an update rolling out now in the EU enables the Pixel Launcher to switch its search provider. This changes the search bar’s backing to other apps, but the list appears rather limited.

One user who spotted the change and shared it with Mishaal Rahman only saw Google, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia as search options. The option appeared following a notification that offered the option to change the default search engine.

Google is making other changes to comply with the DMA in the EU. In Android, that includes another choice screen for your default search engine and your default browser, and there are other changes throughout Search, Chrome, and other Google products.

Are you seeing this update to the Pixel Launcher? Let us know in the comments below.

