 Skip to main content

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with on-device AI

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 17 2024 - 11:30 pm PT
0 Comments

Qualcomm today revealed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 as a smartphone chip with some flagship-level features that comes in below the 8 Gen 3

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is built on a 4 nm process with a 1+4+3 core configuration. There’s one Prime ARM Cortex X4 clocked at 3.0 GHz, four Performance cores (2.8 GHz), and three Efficiency cores (2.0 GHz). It differs from the 8 Gen 3’s 1+5+2 that trades an Efficiency core for another Performance core.

Qualcomm frames the 8s Gen 3 as featuring “specially curated,” or selected, flagship features. There’s support for on-device generative AI, like Gemini Nano, though the same large language and vision models (up to 10 billion parameters) would run faster on the 8 Gen 3. 

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Meanwhile, you get an always-sensing ISP that allows for real-time semantic segmentation to identify up to 12 layers (faces, hair, clothes, sky, etc.) in images/videos. 

Other areas of focus include gaming (real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing), connectivity (though it’s X70 support instead of X75), and audio (LE Audio with Auracast), as well as Snapdragon Seamless cross-device experiences.

Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi will be using the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 over the coming months, with the first device announcement coming in March. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Qualcomm

Qualcomm
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com