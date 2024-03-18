 Skip to main content

Every March Madness game is coming to Android Auto and CarPlay

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 18 2024
As March Madness begins this week, the NCAA has announced a major overhaul to its mobile app that includes support for Android Auto.

The NCAA March Madness Live app allows fans to keep track of the college basketball games while on the go, and even watch them after logging in with their TV provider. The app supports viewing multiple games at once while also having helpful features such as live scores, the “Bracket Challenge,” and more.

The update also brings added support for listening to games in the car.

On Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fans will be able to tune into all 67 March Madness games from their vehicle. The NCAA says:

For fans on-the-go, NCAA March Madness Live will keep them in the know with expanded live game radio for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Live radio broadcasts are courtesy of Westwood One for all 67 games.

While many March Madness games are already available via traditional radio stations, this app should make it a whole lot easier to connect to the game of your choice while on the road.

Our sister site 9to5Mac further explores this update to the NCAA March Madness Live app, which also includes Vision Pro support.

NCAA March Madness Live is available for download on Android via the Google Play Store.

