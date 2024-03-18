Google Pixel 8/Pro new all-time lows start from $499, Pixel Buds Pro $140, Fitbit Versa 4, more

New all-time lows on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are headlining Monday’s best deals starting at $499. They come joined by Google Pixel Buds Pro at $140, as well as a well-timed spring discount on Fitbit Versa 4 at $140 – a new all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro new all-time lows live

A spring sale is offering new all-time lows on Google’s latest smartphones to start the week. Right now, Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 Pro down to $749 in several colorways. This unlocked 128GB smartphone usually sells for $999 and is now seeing a $250 price cut down to mark a new all-time low. It’s an extra $50 off the previous discount, as well as what we saw over the holidays last year, and is the first time it has dropped below $799. The $250 in savings also extends over to two higher storage capacities, as well. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is still kicking it as the latest and greatest from the company. It might be mid-way through the lifecycle, but that just means it’s an even better value with today’s deal. The Android handset comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras, too.

The Google Pixel 8 on the other hand is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $499 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $200 off and matching the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being an entirely new all-time low. It’s $40 under our previous mention and the only time it has dropped under $500.

Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to lowest price in months

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $140. Today’s offer drops all six of the different styles – including the all-new Bay and Porcelain colors – down from the usual $200 price tags. You’re looking at $60 in savings as well as the third-best price to date. We last saw these at $150, and now you can score the best deal since all the way back in December. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Fitbit Versa 4 lands at new all-time low of $140 just in time for spring

Woot is now offering the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $140. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings from the usual $200 price tag. It’s $10 below our previous mention from over a month ago and also an extra $7 below the previous all-time low. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

