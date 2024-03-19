Motorola razr smartphones start from $500, Google Pixel Tablet $399, more

Motorola is making folding smartphones even more affordable with razr discounts from $500. You can also score some of the best prices yet on Google Pixel Tablet starting at $399 complete with magnetic charging docks. Plus, there’s still a chance to score any of Samsung’s new 2024 smart TVs at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola razr+ folding smartphone drops to $700

Motorola is launching a spring sale on its latest folding smartphones today. Amazon drops the Motorola razr+ down to $700 as the headliner of the shopping event. It drops from $1,000 to save you $300 for one of the first times in months. We did last see it at this same price with a $50 gift card added in back in January. Today’s deal now offers the second-best value to date. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Google Pixel Tablet with magnetic charging dock starts from $399

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Tablet 128GB for $399. This is $100 off the usual $499 price tag and marking the second discount to date. It comes within a penny of the all-time low from back in December and is $50 under our previous mention. Those who need added storage can save on the elevated 256GB capacity at $449. This is $150 off the usual $599 price tag and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

Save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order

Samsung showed off its new 2024 lineup of TVs back at CES in January, and now the company is gearing up to launch them later this month. In true Samsung fashion, you’ll also be able to save on the new releases before they’re even officially on store shelves. Right now, you can score an extra $100 discount on that future Samsung 2024 TVs pre-order when you sign up at this link ahead of time. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $100 towards that new home theater upgrade –no cash down ahead of time or anything else needed.

Grab a 4-pack of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders at $70

Samsung is currently offering a 4-pack of its new Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders for $70. That drops the bundle down from its usual $100 price tag for the first time in months. It’s $30 off, matching the all-time low for only the second time, and an extra $5 under our previous mention. While Android users are still waiting for Google to release its Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2. We broke down what’s new over at

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags, keys, suitcases – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Score an extra S Pen for your Galaxy S24 Ultra at $40

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen for $40. This drops from $50 down to a new all-time low at 20% off. It’s only the third price cut we’ve seen so far, too, and comes in all three colors to mix and match with your S24 Ultra handset. We take a closer look at how the S Pen stacks up for Samsung’s latest flagship handset over in our hands-on review.

Samsung may not be changing all too much about the hardware or software features on the latest S Pen, but it truly is just an embodiment of the if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it mentality. There is the new Circle to Search feature enabled by the stylus and a little help from Google, but otherwise, you’re looking at a refined S Pen that on top of letting you draw, take notes, or markup documents, can also double as a remote camera shutter.

