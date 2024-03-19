 Skip to main content

Is Stardew Valley 1.6 coming to Android?

Mar 19 2024
Stardew Valley just got its latest major update in version 1.6, but is it coming to Android and iOS? Here’s what you need to know.

What’s new in the latest Stardew Valley update?

As detailed on the official Stardew Valley website, version 1.6 is one of the most significant updates in quite some time. There are new features, maps, and more. There’s the new “Desert Festival,” a new farm type in “Meadowlands,” and many other tweaks. There are also tons of new items, crops, easter eggs, secrets, and much more.

The update is available as of March 19 on PC via Steam and GOG, and also coming to Game Pass.

But what about Android and other platforms? Well, they’re not available just yet, but they are on the way. The game’s developer says these releases will come “as soon as possible.”

While there’s no exact launch date, we can make a decent estimate as to when 1.6 might come to Android and iOS.

The last notable update for Stardew Valley on mobile came with the release of version 1.5. That update debuted in January 2023, almost three years after the same update made its way to PC and other platforms. It stands to reason that things won’t take quite as long this time around, as the reason for the lengthy delay last time was, in part, a full rewrite of the game.

Stardew Valley is available on Android for $4.99, or available through Play Pass at no added cost.

