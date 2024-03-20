Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees $360 discount to $1,440, Galaxy Buds 2 hit $80, more

Amazon’s new Big Spring Sale is now underway, and we’re rounding up all of the best discounts. The second-best price yet on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now live at $1,440, while that same status applies to Galaxy Buds 2 at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now down to $1,440

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,440. This is down from the usual $1,800 going rate and marking the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s $360 off and comes within $40 of the all-time low set over Black Friday. Today’s offer is $60 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen in nearly 4 months. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while slimming down the overall thickness.

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $79.99 shipped. These earbuds drop from the usual $150 price tag in all four colors down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. It’s the lowest since back in October when just one of the pairs dropped to $1 below today’s offer. It’s a rare chance to save, too, and clocks in at the same price you’d pay on the newer but less capable Galaxy Buds FE.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an earbud fit test to get the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Grab a 4-pack of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders at $70

Samsung is currently offering a 4-pack of its new Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders for $70. That drops the bundle down from its usual $100 price tag for the first time in months. It’s $30 off, matching the all-time low for only the second time, and an extra $5 under our previous mention. While Android users are still waiting for Google to release its Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2. We broke down what’s new over at

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags, keys, suitcases – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

