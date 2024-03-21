 Skip to main content

Android 15 DP2: App archiving integrated into Settings

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 21 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
4 Comments

Android 15 Developer Preview 2 is rolling out today and integrates app archiving right into system Settings. 

Instead of “Open” (which clunkily gets moved to the top-right corner), there’s now an “Archive” button next to “Uninstall” in App info. Tapping immediately completes the action with an “Archived [app]” toast message. There are no explanatory prompts right now, while system applications cannot be archived.

On your homescreen and app launcher, the icon is grayed out with a cloud/download icon overlaid. Tapping starts the download process from the Play Store. Alternatively, you can go back to App info and hit “Restore.”

Android 15 App archiving
Android 15 App archiving
Android 15 App archiving

Android 15 remembers what permissions you previously granted after an app is restored.

This system-level app archiving capability as of Android 15 Developer Preview 2 does not appear to be integrated with Google Play, which added something similar last year.

Meanwhile, the “Pause app activity if unused” on/off toggle in App info has been renamed to “Manage app if unused: Remove permissions, delete temporary files, stop notifications, and archive the app.”

Android 15 App archiving
Android 15 App archiving
Android 15 App archiving

More on Android 15:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 15

Android 15
Android 15 Developer Preview

Android 15 Developer Preview

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com