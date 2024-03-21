Here’s everything new in Android 15 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]

The next Android 15 Developer Preview is available today, and we are looking at DP2 to find what’s new.

We’re diving into all of Android 15 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) DP2 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 1 at the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 15 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 15 Developer Preview 1.

Integrated App archiving

‘HQ’ Android webcam mode

Settings tweaks

First introduced in Android 14 QPR3

Pixel Launcher tweaks

Audio sharing

No OTA sideloading

Google is only making available Android 15 DP2 factory images. There’s no OTA image to sideload. That said, an on-device OTA will be available for users that already have DP1 installed.

Resolved issues

Fixed an issue where the Google Play store app crashed repeatedly when a user tried to open it. (Issue #326337522)

Fixed an issue where the package manager crashed when installing an APK from unknown sources, even if the “Install unknown apps” was enabled in system settings. (Issue #325649649)

Fixed an issue that caused the Android System Intelligence app to crash. (Issue #325698180)

Fixed an issue where work profile apps sometimes crashed if the device’s fingerprint reader was used. (Issue #326093530)

Fixed an issue where an Android Virtual Device (AVD) using an Android 15 system image displayed as offline if the AVD was launched and then rebooted using adb reboot or other methods.

Fixed an issue where the Google Play Store sometimes crashed with a null pointer exception when trying to update apps.