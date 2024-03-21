Samsung briefly said it will provide 8 years of Android updates to enterprise Galaxy Tab

Samsung might be taking its support promise even further with its new Galaxy Tab Active 5, bumping it up to eight years of updates. That is according to a social media post that has since been deleted.

The Galaxy S24 series was announced in January and is available directly to consumers. The series comes with a guaranteed seven years of security and Android OS upgrades. That’s one of the longest periods we’ve seen, beating Google and other OEMs in long-term support.

In a previously uploaded LinkedIn post, one of Samsung’s executives noted that the recently announced Galaxy Tab Active 5 would be getting eight years of security updates (via SamMobile). This beats what the publicly available Galaxy S24 series carries in terms of support by one year.

Since the post went live, it looks as though it has been deleted with no trace or mention of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active 5 on the website. Another post from a separate Samsung executive mentions the company’s presence at IT Partners 2024 in France. At the event, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 had a presence.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 is a new tablet from Samsung aimed at the professional space. It brings a very rugged build with an 8-inch display and IP68 water and dust resistance. The tablet is considered part of Samsung’s Enterprise lineup, as its aim is for professionals who need something a little more sturdy. The Enterprise edition tablet was announced alongside the Galaxy XCover 7, which was briefly said to bring seven years of updates, much like Samsung’s current flagship.

There’s a good chance that the Galaxy Tab Active 5 will see the rumored eight years of updates, though there’s nothing currently concrete from Samsung to confirm whether or not that is true. If it is, it’ll be the longest update period Samsung has ever promised.