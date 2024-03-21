Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hits $850 in Thursday’s best deals, plus Chromebooks and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is folding some extra money back into your wallet with our favorite of today’s best deals. The smart flip phone drops to $850 alongside a chance to save on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip at $590 and these iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Android car mounts at $21 each. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts from $850

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $850. This discounts the unlocked 256GB folding smartphone in all four colors from its usual $1,000 price tag. It’s $150 off and the second-best price we’ve seen. Today’s offer is within $50 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while also marking the best discount we’ve seen since. The savings continue over to the 512GB capacity, which drops to $970 from its usual $1,120 price tag – the same $150 discount. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Save $110 on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $590 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This is down from the usual $700 price tag and matches the Amazon all-time low at $110 off. We have seen it drop $20 lower at other retailers before, but that was just once – well before Black Friday of last year – the last time it was on sale. For comparison, Best Buy currently sells a lower-end model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM sells for $599. That only shows you how good today’s all-time low is, letting you get double the specs for $10 less.

This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, USB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

All four iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Android car mounts hit $21

Amazon now offers all of the new iOttie Easy One Touch 6 car mounts at $21 each. There’s four different models for positioning your iPhone and Android smartphone around the cabin of your ride, all of which are at some of the best prices to date. These just launched last fall and have only gone on sale a few times since. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch is the more universal iOttie Dashboard Car Mount at $21. This is 22% off the usual $27 going rate and marking the second-best price to date. It’s within $1 of the Black Friday price, too. Head below for more.

The new Easy One Touch 6 collection just launched last year and features a redesigned one-handed mounting system for keeping your iPhone or Android device in view while driving. This model has a suction cup base to stick to your dashboard with a telescoping arm for setting the perfect position. We explore what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, too.

Alongside the dashboard mount, some of the more specialized versions of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 6 series are getting in on the savings. Sporting the same mounting design as we noted above, these swap the suction cup form-factor for some different designs while all landing at the same price tag as we noted above. In some cases, that’s a new all-time low, while others will mean matching the second-best prices yet.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]