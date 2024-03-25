Google Pixel Fold hits $1,299, Pixel Watch now just $200, Samsung chargers, more

Monday’s best deals have a new all-time low on Google Pixel Fold at $500 off. It comes joined by a chance to lock-in the best price ever on Pixel Watch at $200, while you can take 50% off a pair of official Samsung 15W wireless charging pads starting at $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $500 off Google Pixel Fold

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Google Pixel Fold. Dropping the unlocked 256GB folding smartphone down to $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings. This is $100 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. You’ll find today’s offer also matched over at Best Buy, too.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Pixel Watch is a more affordable Google wearable at $200

Amazon now offers the original Google Pixel Watch for $200. This is $80 off the usual $280 price tag we track these days for the GPS model and the lowest price to date. It’s matching the best-ever discount for the first time in months, too. The savings also continue over to the LTE model at $250, down from its usual $330 going rate. Each one comes in several styles. Our hands-on review explores just how all of the fitness tracking tech stacks up for daily use.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Google also just rolled out a new Fitbit Workout UI to the wearable – so it’s still getting updates.

Save 50% on official Samsung 15W wireless charging pads

Amazon is now taking 50% off a pair of official Samsung chargers. The first of the pair is the 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad at $30. It’s down from $60 and saves you $30 with a return to the all-time low. This is $12 under our previous mention and the first time in months since it has hit this price. This is an official Samsung wireless charging pad that can dish out 15W speeds to your new Galaxy S24 series smartphone. It includes everything you need in the box to start charging, including a USB-C cable and its companion wall adapter.

The next charger up for grabs is the 15W Wireless Charger Duo from Samsung. Via Amazon, it drops down to $40 from its usual $80 going rate. This, too, is 50% off and lands at just $10 more than the single device charger above. It’s also at an all-time low. There’s the same 15W Qi pad as found on the model above, just with a secondary spot to top off your Galaxy Buds or any other pair of earbuds with wireless charging tech.

One last chance to save on Google Pixel 8/Pro

A spring sale is offering new all-time lows on Google’s latest smartphones to start the week. Right now, Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 Pro down to $749 in several colorways. This unlocked 128GB smartphone usually sells for $999 and is now seeing a $250 price cut down to mark a new all-time low. It’s an extra $50 off the previous discount, as well as what we saw over the holidays last year, and is the first time it has dropped below $799. The $250 in savings also extends over to two higher storage capacities, as well. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

The Google Pixel 8 on the other hand is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $499 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $200 off and matching the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being an entirely new all-time low. It’s $40 under our previous mention and the only time it has dropped under $500.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 packs Matter from $50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Neon Rope Light 2 for $70. That drops the 16.4-foot long version down from $100 and to the second-best price we’ve tracked. It’s only the second discount so far period, and comes within $5 of the launch discount that was live for just 2 days after it officially went up for purchase earlier in the month. So if you missed it, now you can save $30 on the all-new smart home upgrade. It also carries over to the shorter 9.8-foot model at $50, down from $70 with the on-page coupon.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives with an even more flexible design than the original, which makes it easier to make whatever fun patterns or shapes you want out of its up to 16.4-foot length. The real star of the show this time, though, is Matter support. It means you can connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box without needing an extra hub.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on. You can get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]