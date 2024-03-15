These Galaxy devices are getting Samsung’s March 2024 security update

Now that we’re in March, Galaxy devices are getting Samsung’s third security patch of 2024. The update brings some vital security fixes that keep Samsung’s devices ready to deal with malicious attacks.
What’s new in Samsung’s March security update
As with the last monthly patch, Samsung is bringing nothing particularly new to the Galaxy lineup with the March 2024 security update. As the name implies, it’s meant to fix vulnerabilities in One UI 6 that malicious actors or programs could exploit.
Sometimes Samsung will specify what exactly is being fixed, but this update looks to carry the umbrella terminology saying, “The security of your device has been improved.” This alone generally means that you won’t find any new features on your Galaxy device after the update.
Devices with the Samsung February 2024 security update
As with past security updates, some of Samsung’s best-selling and newer phones will receive the security update first. This includes the Galaxy S24 series, some of Samsung’s foldables, and even the A and M series that cater to a broader range of users.
Galaxy S series
It looks like the Galaxy S24 was the first device to see the March 2024 security update. With that, certain vulnerabilities in the software have hopefully been shut down, and Samsung’s newest phone is secure for anyone to use.
- Galaxy S24/S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S23/S23+ – S911USQS2BXBD/S916USQS2BXBD
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918U1UES2BXBD
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22/S22+ – S901U1UES4DXB5/S906USQS4DXBG
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – S908USQS4DXBG
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series
These devices are part of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. The foldables have proven to be reliable devices that offer something a little more than the standard slab-style phone. Of course, they need security updates like any other phone.
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946U1UES2BXBE
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731U1UES2BXBE
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936U1UES4EXBD
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQS6HXBE
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
Galaxy Note series
While most of Samsung’s past Note series have stopped receiving updates, the Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra are still set to receive the March 2024 update, though security updates won’t be available for much longer for the device.
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy A/M/F series
Samsung has been well on top of keeping its Galaxy A, M, and F series up to date. Those phones fall into the most affordable categories and are very popular for users. Because of that, security updates go a long way.
- Galaxy A54 – A546USQS6BXC3
- US: Available on carrier-unlocked
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A32
