These Galaxy devices are getting Samsung’s March 2024 security update

Now that we’re in March, Galaxy devices are getting Samsung’s third security patch of 2024. The update brings some vital security fixes that keep Samsung’s devices ready to deal with malicious attacks.

As with the last monthly patch, Samsung is bringing nothing particularly new to the Galaxy lineup with the March 2024 security update. As the name implies, it’s meant to fix vulnerabilities in One UI 6 that malicious actors or programs could exploit.

Sometimes Samsung will specify what exactly is being fixed, but this update looks to carry the umbrella terminology saying, “The security of your device has been improved.” This alone generally means that you won’t find any new features on your Galaxy device after the update.

As with past security updates, some of Samsung’s best-selling and newer phones will receive the security update first. This includes the Galaxy S24 series, some of Samsung’s foldables, and even the A and M series that cater to a broader range of users.

Galaxy S series

It looks like the Galaxy S24 was the first device to see the March 2024 security update. With that, certain vulnerabilities in the software have hopefully been shut down, and Samsung’s newest phone is secure for anyone to use.

Galaxy S24/S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23/S23+ – S911USQS2BXBD/S916USQS2BXBD US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918U1UES2BXBD US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22/S22+ – S901U1UES4DXB5/S906USQS4DXBG US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy S22 Ultra – S908USQS4DXBG US: Available on carrier-unlocked



Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series

These devices are part of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. The foldables have proven to be reliable devices that offer something a little more than the standard slab-style phone. Of course, they need security updates like any other phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946U1UES2BXBE US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731U1UES2BXBE US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936U1UES4EXBD US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQS6HXBE US: Available on carrier-unlocked



Galaxy Note series

While most of Samsung’s past Note series have stopped receiving updates, the Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra are still set to receive the March 2024 update, though security updates won’t be available for much longer for the device.

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A/M/F series

Samsung has been well on top of keeping its Galaxy A, M, and F series up to date. Those phones fall into the most affordable categories and are very popular for users. Because of that, security updates go a long way.

Galaxy A54 – A546USQS6BXC3 US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A32