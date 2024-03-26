 Skip to main content

Wyze Cam V4 launches today, just months after latest massive security screw-up

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 26 2024 - 8:25 am PT
4 Comments

Wyze, the company best known for selling security cameras at too-good-to-be-true prices is today launching its latest model, the Wyze Cam V4, just two months after a major security error.

The Wyze Cam V4 is launching today and touts at retail price of $35.98 – or $29.99 for early buyers. The camera has virtually the same square design that Wyze has been using for several years now but with some key upgrades.

New this time around is support for Wi-Fi 6 and a spotlight on the camera that’s motion-activated. The camera also gets better HDR, a wider field-of-view, and a much louder speaker at up to 99db.

As with past models, the camera works both indoors and out, and a new camera sensor on V4 supports footage at up to 2560×1400 resolution.

For the price, the hardware is certainly compelling.

But, if you’re interested, do keep in mind what’s been going on around Wyze for the past couple of years. In 2021 a massive security vulnerability was patched by the company on only some cameras after the company had known about it for over 3 years, and more recently, there was an even bigger issue. An outage caused Wyze’s systems to screw up and send thumbnails and more from 13,000 customers’ cameras to other Wyze users, with some being able to watch footage from another person’s camera for a brief time.

Wyze has said that it made changes to “make sure this doesn’t happen again,” but this latest error was actually the second time Wyze showed customer’s footage to others. And, last time around, the company also said it “will make efforts to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

So, buy at your own risk.

More on Smart Home:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wyze

Wyze

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.