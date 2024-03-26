Wyze Cam V4 launches today, just months after latest massive security screw-up

Wyze, the company best known for selling security cameras at too-good-to-be-true prices is today launching its latest model, the Wyze Cam V4, just two months after a major security error.

The Wyze Cam V4 is launching today and touts at retail price of $35.98 – or $29.99 for early buyers. The camera has virtually the same square design that Wyze has been using for several years now but with some key upgrades.

New this time around is support for Wi-Fi 6 and a spotlight on the camera that’s motion-activated. The camera also gets better HDR, a wider field-of-view, and a much louder speaker at up to 99db.

As with past models, the camera works both indoors and out, and a new camera sensor on V4 supports footage at up to 2560×1400 resolution.

For the price, the hardware is certainly compelling.

But, if you’re interested, do keep in mind what’s been going on around Wyze for the past couple of years. In 2021 a massive security vulnerability was patched by the company on only some cameras after the company had known about it for over 3 years, and more recently, there was an even bigger issue. An outage caused Wyze’s systems to screw up and send thumbnails and more from 13,000 customers’ cameras to other Wyze users, with some being able to watch footage from another person’s camera for a brief time.

Wyze has said that it made changes to “make sure this doesn’t happen again,” but this latest error was actually the second time Wyze showed customer’s footage to others. And, last time around, the company also said it “will make efforts to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

So, buy at your own risk.

