Google Pixel 7a lands at $374, Galaxy Buds Pro 2 $180, HP Chromebook Plus, more

Need something more affordable than all the Android smartphone deals we’ve been sharing lately? The Google Pixel 7a is just the device now that it drops to $374. That comes joined by a chance to save $50 on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $180 as well as HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus x360 at $459. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 7a for $374. This discounts the unlocked 128GB model from its usual $499 price tag and matches the all-time low. Today’s offer is the best in months and one of the first times it has dropped this low.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Save $50 on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung just announced it would be bringing live translation tech to its Galaxy earbuds, and some savings are live to mark the feature announcement. Amazon now has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $180 in all three colors. This is $50 off the usual $230 price tag and comes within $10 of our previous mention. It’s a notable discount to bring home the company’s latest flagship earbuds before the new features land at the end of the month.

Packed into the refreshed design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review, as well.

HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus x360 now $459

Best Buy now offers the HP 14-inch Chromebook Plus x360 for $459. This is $240 off the usual $699 price tag and the first discount of the year. It’s the second-best to date, too, and has only been beaten by the previous Black Friday mention. This HP Chromebook comes centered around a 14-inch 1080p screen with an Intel Core i3 chip under the hood. There’s 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as Intel graphics and over 13 hours of battery life.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

