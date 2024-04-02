 Skip to main content

Android prepares to improve Material You with new ‘Color contrast’ menu

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 2 2024 - 10:35 am PT
6 Comments

Google’s Material You is a few years old at this point, but the company is apparently still working to improve it in upcoming Android releases with a new way of accessing “Color contrast” options.

Material You theming gives Android apps and the system as a whole a unique look, but it’s also always felt like things could go a bit further, and there have been some really neat apps to further customize the system.

Now, as Android 15 is moving towards its release, new features are surfacing.

As reported by Android Headlines, Google is working on a new “Color contrast” customization option in the latest Android beta releases.

This option would allow users to manually make elements of Material You appear darker, rather than the default appearance which tends to use similar shades of colors through different UI elements. The “default” setting will be the lightest, while “medium” and “high” will add further contrast to the UI elements. There’s also a toggle to improve contrast of text specifically by adding a black or white stroke to the text.

Google, in the menu, says that not all apps will respond to these settings.

“Color contrast” works on both light and dark modes, resulting in darker colors on light mode, and lighter colors on dark mode.

Google was working on a similar version of this sort of functionality back in earlier builds of Android 14, which now resides in the system’s developer options. This new menu seems to be a user-facing way to access that option which, again, is already technically active.

This new menu was uncovered manually within Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 which released yesterday, but it’s most likely set to formally debut in Android 15. Whenever it goes live, it will be found under “Color and motion” in Android’s accessibility settings rather than the “Wallpaper & style” menu where the rest of Material You’s controls tend to be found.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Material You

Material You

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.