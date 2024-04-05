Is the Nest Hub still worth buying? [Video]

While the Nest Hub feels like a forgotten product due to the existence of the Pixel Tablet, it’s a unique and popular product that remains the sensible choice for most people’s smart home systems – here’s why.

Before we dive in, key differences exist between the Pixel Tablet paradigm and smart home hardware like the Nest Hub. When the Home Hub was released, it was designed as a Google Home speaker with a small screen.

Since then, the product has practically become a must-have for anyone heavily invested in the Google Home ecosystem. It’s far from a perfect product, but it still has enough to be worth a look if you’re starting or bolstering your smart home setup. We’re getting ahead of ourselves though. A deep dive into the Nest Hub requires a fine toothcomb.

Some hardware and software decisions have helped to make it one of the strongest and strangest products in the entire Google product library, but even with some rain clouds hanging over the future of the lineup – here’s why this seemingly simple device remains a worthwhile addition to your smart home in 2024.

Google’s Forgotten Family

It’s hard to argue that Google has practically forgotten Assistant-powered smart speakers over the past few years. For those keeping score, you’ll know that the last launch of a Nest Hub product was way back in 2021. The original device was launched in 2018 as the “Home Hub” before the Nest Hub rebranding, which was completed a year later with the launch of the Nest Hub Max.

The Nest Audio preceded the screen-powered Nest Hub, but it is an audio-focused smart home speaker rather than a home control center. While it’s a unique product in its own right, it serves a slightly different purpose.

We’ll probably never see another Nest Hub Max. Google appears to have ditched the larger permanent screen in favor of the Pixel Tablet. With Gemini likely to supersede the Assistant in the coming years, are the days numbered for one of the most ubiquitous smart home speakers? From the outside looking in, it would appear that way.

It’s no secret that Google is cutthroat with products and services that don’t meet unspecified usage criteria. Many Assistant features have recently been cut for low usage, while support for third-party services is dwindling year-over-year because of these decisions. If your favorite feature like games or third-party list integration now doesn’t work it’s easy to see why you’d be incredibly frustrated. Whether intentional or not, Android is taking center stage.

When we hear about new functionality, smart displays are a glaring omission. It feels like the Mountain View tech giant has forgotten that it has four smart speaker devices still listed on the Google Store. One bonus is that while these devices are on sale, Google is highly unlikely to stop supporting them entirely.

The Assistant is in a transition phase. More functions are sure to arrive as Gemini is slowly integrated, but at the moment it feels stagnant. It’s unclear if current-generation hardware will even be capable of utilizing Google’s LLMs moving forward. We hope that no news could be good news. It’s still frustrating being in the dark on the future of the Nest Hub.

Some gripes aside, the Nest Hub’s greatest strength might be its simplicity. Setting up and using the device is a breeze, even for those unfamiliar with smart home technology. The touchscreen interface is intuitive, albeit a little slow, and the Google Assistant readily understands natural language commands 99% of the time. This user-friendliness makes the Nest Hub a perfect fit for families with varying levels of tech literacy.

Where to next for Nest?

Since acquiring Nest over a decade ago, Google hasn’t done a great deal with the brand. It wasn’t until the rebranding of the Home Hub that it became clear that all things smart home will live under the “Nest” name. Bundling in Nest Aware subscriptions into the 2TB Google One subscription tier gives us hope that more will come from Google on the smart home hardware front.

That said, we are still waiting on a proposed overhaul of the Nest Hub UI, but it’s unclear if the future means Android or Fushcia for any upcoming smart home hardware. The redesign had an accidental unveiling via a mini-rollout and also courtesy of some marketing material. Since then, crickets.

With this in mind, it’s important to acknowledge the emergence of the Google Pixel Tablet. In contrast, it aims to bridge the gap between a tablet and a smart display, offering a detachable dock that transforms it into a Nest Hub-like experience. It’s not the same as a permanent smart display. It serves a very different purpose and target market.

One major bonus to the newer device is that the Pixel Tablet boasts a larger, more vibrant display, making it ideal for entertainment or video calls – only the Nest Hub Max can make video calls as it has a dedicated camera. The usage of the Tensor G2 processor means it is exponentially more powerful than any other smart home device. Plus, Android has access to many apps and services that are missing from Nest’s hardware.

The major sore point is the price. The Pixel Tablet comes at a significantly higher price point than the Nest Hub. Google is clearly focused on the $499 tablet. It receives regular discounts but is unlikely to be as widely adopted as cheaper dedicated smart home speakers.

Ditching the line in favor of a more expensive hybrid product feels shortsighted when there is mounting evidence and rumors of Apple releasing a HomePod with a display at some point in 2025. The optics of Google – the second largest player in smart home tech – leaving or ditching the space would allow Apple to make inroads.

Still the best solution

Despite growing pains, complaints, and foibles, most people do not need a dedicated Android tablet to run their homes. The Nest Hub shines as the central nervous system of your smart home.

The system seamlessly integrates with a vast array of Google Assistant-compatible devices, allowing you to control lights, thermostats, locks, and more with simple voice commands. This extends beyond Google’s ecosystem, with the Nest Hub working with various smart home brands, fostering a truly connected living experience.

Basic commands like “Hey Google, turn on the lights,” will illuminate a room with zero fumbling for a switch. It’s here where the Nest Hub and other Nest speakers excel. The integration with your Google account means you can ask specific questions like “what is my next calendar event?” and get feedback immediately. That’s just the very tip of the iceberg with even more ways to get information when you need it. Sure, the Assistant can sometimes be a little spotty or play dumb, but for most things, it’s enough.

While there are cheaper options, it still boasts a compelling price tag, making it an accessible – and attractive – entry point into the world of smart home tech. This is particularly attractive for those hesitant to invest heavily in new technology. The affordability doesn’t come at the expense of quality.

Another impressive aspect is that despite a distinct lack of under-the-hood power, the Nest Hub delivers a polished user experience with a (fairly) responsive touchscreen and clear audio output, making it perfect for smart home-related tasks. Even if you’re already invested in a smart home system, the Nest Hub is a convenient additional control point, offering a familiar and intuitive interface. Savvy shoppers can often find the Nest Hub at a significant discount during sales events. If you’re flexible with timing, waiting for a sale can maximize the value proposition.

One of the often overlooked features of the Nest Hub is its ability to function as a digital picture frame. Gone are the days of bulky frames taking up precious space. With the Nest Hub, you can showcase a curated collection of your favorite photos, creating a dynamic and personalized display.

This feature brings warmth and personality to your smart home, acting as a conversation starter or a way to revisit old memories. If you have an Android phone and backup photos and videos to Google Photos, the entire process is automated and implemented better than Amazon’s Echo and other similar smart home hardware.

It’s not perfect though as customization options are limited. You can’t curate specific playlists of photos or create slideshows with personalized transitions. While it’s a delightful perk, it might not be a defining feature for everyone.

The Nest Hub boasts a minimalist design that blends seamlessly into any décor. The compact size allows for placement on countertops, nightstands, or even wall mounting. Unlike some smart speakers with bulky enclosures, the Nest Hub prioritizes aesthetics without compromising functionality.

In the ever-evolving landscape of smart home devices, the Google Nest Hub still stands out as a reliable and affordable option. While flashier alternatives with more features may grab headlines, the Nest Hub series retains its charm due to its combination of core functionality, affordability, and approachable design. The ball is in Google’s court regarding the long-term future, but whatever the future holds, the Nest Hub is still one of the easiest sells.