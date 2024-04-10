 Skip to main content

Fitbit app rolling out redesigned Sleep stats [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 10 2024 - 2:09 pm PT
The Fitbit app is rolling out a major redesign of its Sleep stats page, which we first spotted last month.

With the big Material You revamp of the Fitbit app last year, not all health stats were modernized. Sleep, Heart, Readiness, Stress management score, and Health metrics were left out, but Google is now starting to remedy that.

The new Sleep page is broken down into four tabs at the top: Day, Week, Month, and Year. Fitbit says it “redesigned the Sleep experience to make it easy to see all the info you need about last night’s sleep at a glance.” This starts with sleep duration and score in numerical and circular/speed dial form.

Old vs. new

The previous iteration launched into a week view that required you to then pick a day. Information about last night’s sleep was then broken down across three cards/pages.

Your sleep timeline is next with the ability to press and hold on the chart to “know exactly what time you woke up last night.” 

You then get “More about your sleep,” including Estimated oxygen variation, Sleep heart rate, Snoring & more, as well as Restlessness and Your monthly sleep profile.

The other top tabs let you “see how your sleep patterns have changed over time.” 

As of this afternoon, we’re not seeing this sleep redesign widely rolled out just yet in the Fitbit app on Android or iOS. Google tells us it is rolling out starting today and will be fully available in the coming days.

