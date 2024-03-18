Unreleased Fitbit app sleep page redesign shown off

When the Material You revamp of the Fitbit app rolled out in September, most but not all pages were modernized. We now have a look at a redesign of Fitbit’s Sleep stats page.

Like the other updated pages, there are tabs for Day, Week, Month, and Year at the top of this page. Currently, you get week, month, 3 months, and year, with individual days appearing as a list at the bottom that you have to first scroll down for and then tap into.

Now, last night’s sleep stats are the first thing you see when opening this page, which is similar to the other redesigned pages. You get how long you slept, what time you went to bed, and the wake up time. This is followed by Sleep patterns split into Awake, Restless, and Asleep bars. There’s presumably more to this page as you scroll, with Google noting how Fitbit Premium adds more details.

The sleep score is not prominently shown on this page, though you presumably saw that information when you tapped the Sleep card on the Today feed.

Fitbit also showed a redesign of sleep animal page with some changes. It’s not clear when this is launching.

This is not the first time Fitbit showed unreleased redesigns. The current Health Metrics page does not feel native, with a new one shown off on fitbit.com doing a better job of showing stats. It also looks to do away with the “Trends” tab (which is presumably accessed by tapping each card), while there’s a standardized day switcher up top.

Save for Readiness score, Fitbit has updated all the stats under “Activity.” Big pages like Heart and Stress management score are still using the older design.

More on Fitbit: