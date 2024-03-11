Google Store now sells Fitbit bands, dock, and other accessories

Google’s assimilation of Fitbit continues with the Google Store now selling Fitbit accessories. This is live in the US, Canada, and Asian-Pacific markets today.

Previously, the Google Store only sold Fitbit smartwatches and trackers. This could pave the way for fitbit.com to stop offering its own storefront.

The Google Store now sells $19.95 charging cables:

Other notable Fitbit accessories on the Google Store include the Fitbit Aria Air scale ($49.95) and Inspire 3 Clip, while there are a slew of bands for all current trackers and smartwatches:

On the third-party front, there are third-party screen protectors (ZAGG and PanzerGlass), cases (OtterBox), and clips (Wasserstein). There’s also the Wasserstein 3-in-1 Charging Station for Fitbit in Android (USB-C) and iPhone (Lightning) variants. Officially, this is only for Fitbit devices, but it should work with the Pixel Watch 2.

These additions are great for those that want to take advantage of Google One’s 10% offer or any promo credit.

