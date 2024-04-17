Google Keep reminders may be coming to Google Tasks, too

Google Keep is super useful as a notes app, but it also features the ability to create reminders too. Soon, it appears that Google Tasks will be able to import reminders from Keep.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Creating a reminder in Google Keep is relatively simple. In any note, you can assign a time and date for the app to send a notification to remind you of that note. That’s far from the only place to create reminders on your Google account, though.

Google Tasks is the app that houses reminders created in Assistant, Calendar, and more, and it seems that may soon include reminders from Google Keep.

The latest version of Google Tasks, v2024.04.08.624881071.1, adds strings that suggest the app will be able to import tasks from Keep. This appears to be something automated, with strings saying that reminders from Keep “have been added to your tasks.”

<string name=”tasks_reminders_migration_keep_migration_info_message”>Your reminders from Google Keep (%s) have been added to your tasks</string>

Further strings show that tasks generated from Keep notes will be marked as such, and there will be an option to open that note from the Tasks app.

<string name=”tasks_from_keep”> From Keep </string>

</string> <string name=”tasks_notification_open_note”>Open note</string>

This integration between the two apps in no way suggests anything is changing on Keep’s end, but the support across apps will likely be useful. As it stands today, reminders created in Tasks are more advanced than those in Keep, but Keep’s super-simple functionality makes it a bit easier to jot down bits of information that you’ll need to be reminded of later.

It’s unclear when this functionality will roll out, though. In our brief testing with this latest update, Tasks didn’t sync, or show any mention, of pulling reminders from Keep.

