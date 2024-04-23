Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy A35 first discount, Galaxy smartwatches, more

All-time lows have returned on Galaxy S24 Ultra as Samsung’s newest flagship smartphone is $200 off. It comes joined by a chance to save on the more affordable Galaxy A35 5G smartphone, which includes a $40 Amazon credit. Plus, Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches start at $320. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starting at $1,100. This is the unlocked 256GB smartphone that normally sells for $1,300 and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below our previous mention and matches the all-time low for one of the first times. The elevated 512GB model is also on sale at $200 and drops to $1,219.99 – also an all-time low. Over at Best Buy, the retailer is matching both of the deals. You can read all about the newest from Samsung in our coverage.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the new high-end smartphone from Samsung that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightness and comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points, like Google’s new Circle to Searchfeature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging features that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen come standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A35 5G smartphone includes a $40 Amazon credit

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the all-new Samsung Galaxy A35 5G smartphone. This unlocked handset just dropped last week, and now Amazon is giving you a bonus $40 credit when you buy it for $400. This adds some extra value on top of buying the new affordable handset.

Samsung’s newest midrange smartphone is here as the Galaxy A35. It’s powered by an Exynos 1380 5nm chip an comes backed by 6GB of memory and 127GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough space, you can add an up to 256GB microSD card to the internal slot. Samsung also includes a 5,000mAh battery to help power its 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate. This is also the brightest screen yet in the Galaxy A series, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

The savings today go beyond just being able to lock-in an extra $40 credit, too. Amazon is bundling in a $50 off promotion for those who also want to score a new pair of earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE normally sell for $100, but now there’s a bundle option that on top of the credit, means you can score the earbuds and handset for $449.99. That brings the total savings to $90 and scores you a more complete entry into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches start at $320

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 47mm Smartwatch for $350. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just once before at $150 off. This is an extra $120 below our previous mention, and is only the second time it has ever dropped below $400. The 43mm version of Bespoke Edition smartwatch clocks in at $320 on sale, and drops down by $100 with a Silver D-Buckle band. It normally sells for $420 and now matches the all-time low at $10 under our previous January mention.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

