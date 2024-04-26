Pixelated 007: AndroidPixel

Welcome to the seventh episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. We talk about the Android-Pixel reorg, the new 4K Chromecast with Google TV, and some Pixel Tablet rumors.
- Google’s new ‘Platform and Devices’ team puts Android, Chrome, Pixel, more under Rick Osterloh
- Google’s big Android/Chrome & Pixel reorg is about faster AI updates and launches
- Sundar Pichai on merging Android and Pixel teams, Google DeepMind, more
- Source: 4K Chromecast with Google TV sequel is coming with new remote
- Google rumored to ‘relaunch’ Pixel Tablet sans dock, release pen and keyboard
- Unveiling 9to5Google YouTube Channel Memberships: Join today!
