Google Discover adds ‘Shopping’ card to ‘your space,’ promotes Mother’s Day gifts

Last month, Google reworked the cards that appear at the top of your Discover feed. Now, the company is expanding what it calls “your space” with a new Shopping card to promote deals you may be interested in.

The initial iteration of “your space” included four options for cards to be featured at the top of the Discover page: Weather, Air quality, Finance, and Sports. If you have only a single card toggled, such as Weather, you’ll see a full-width readout, while choosing two or more creates a scrollable carousel.

The company is now rolling out a fifth option, Shopping, for the space and annoyingly enabling it by default. On one of our devices, this area currently promotes the Fitbit Luxe as a gift for Mother’s Day, which is coming up on May 12. Tapping the card opens a Google Search for “shop Fitbit Luxe,” and at the top of the page, you’ll find a banner to “Shop Mother’s Day gifts.”

Google announced its Mother’s Day shopping hub in a Keyword blog post this morning. In the hub, Google Search offers quite a few shopping categories such as “Pampering essentials” and “Jewelry picks.”

As for the new Shopping card, it can thankfully be toggled off just like every other option in “your space,” but it’s frustrating that it was rolled out by default. Looking ahead, the Shopping card is intended to show deals and ideas relevant to your interests.

Deals, product ideas and shopping events based on your interests.