 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 6’s wider outer display will ditch rounded corners, new leaks suggest

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 7 2024 - 9:40 am PT
1 Comment

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes as the foldable series is due for significant changes, and it seems that’s exactly what’s coming, with new leaks suggesting a wider outer display with sharper corners.

To date, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has mostly followed the same basic design language. A super narrow and tall outer display that unfolds to a nearly-square inner display. The aspect ratio has been tweaked a little bit over time, but it’s still much narrower than other foldables on the market today.

It seems that’s going to change on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Ice Universe, a frequent and fairly reliable Samsung tipster, today showed off some early screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that show a wider aspect ratio for the outer display. Specifically, the display would move from roughly 57mm wide on the existing Fold 5 to just over 60mm on the Fold 6. That’s not a drastic change, but it should be closer to the OnePlus Open’s aspect ratio. It also aligns with past rumors.

The corners of the display also appear to be considerably sharper. They’re not rounded as was the case on previous generations. The same was shown in a CAD model shared (and since deleted) by case maker Thinborne on Twitter/X.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July, but rumors are still mixed around if Samsung will be launching multiple variants and how they may differ.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing