Galaxy Z Fold 6’s wider outer display will ditch rounded corners, new leaks suggest

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes as the foldable series is due for significant changes, and it seems that’s exactly what’s coming, with new leaks suggesting a wider outer display with sharper corners.

To date, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has mostly followed the same basic design language. A super narrow and tall outer display that unfolds to a nearly-square inner display. The aspect ratio has been tweaked a little bit over time, but it’s still much narrower than other foldables on the market today.

It seems that’s going to change on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Ice Universe, a frequent and fairly reliable Samsung tipster, today showed off some early screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that show a wider aspect ratio for the outer display. Specifically, the display would move from roughly 57mm wide on the existing Fold 5 to just over 60mm on the Fold 6. That’s not a drastic change, but it should be closer to the OnePlus Open’s aspect ratio. It also aligns with past rumors.

The corners of the display also appear to be considerably sharper. They’re not rounded as was the case on previous generations. The same was shown in a CAD model shared (and since deleted) by case maker Thinborne on Twitter/X.

The Galaxy Z Fold6's external screen width is 60.2mm, while the Fold5's external screen width is 57.4mm. Therefore, you can get a wider external screen, which is beneficial to the experience, but not too wide. pic.twitter.com/j2eLPJELx4 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2024

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July, but rumors are still mixed around if Samsung will be launching multiple variants and how they may differ.

