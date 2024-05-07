You can now buy Walmart’s ‘Pro’ Google TV box online, but only in some locations

Walmart is working its way toward the formal launch of its new “Onn Pro” Google TV box and, finally, the box has made it to the website, allowing you to find out if your store has any in stock and even purchase it.

The Walmart “4K Pro Streaming Device” quietly made its way to the retailer’s website in the past few days, confirming the price of $49.88 that we’ve been seeing for a couple of weeks now. The listing further brings out support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, hands-free Google Assistant, the customizable “Magic Button” for the remote, support for Wi-Fi 6, and more. These are all details we’ve heard, but the listing fully confirms everything, despite Walmart still not having announced the device formally.

Of course, the device still isn’t available for direct purchase yet. Walmart won’t ship one to you yet, but the retailer’s website will let you buy one if it’s in stock at your local store.

If you check for stock at your local store, Walmart will allow for in-store pickup as well as local shipping/delivery. But, again, that only applies if your local store has one in stock. If you try to ship it to another location during checkout, the process will error out and say the device is not in stock.

We were able to successfully purchase the Onn Pro box using the “Shipping” option even though “Delivery” wasn’t an option for the address used in testing.

If you’re signed into a Walmart account, you won’t be able to check inventory levels. Using the site signed-out, though, will let you check Walmart locations near a specific zip code, at which point you can check if any stores near you have the device in stock.

Do keep in mind, though, that there’s no way to guarantee that you’ll actually be able to buy the streamer if you opt for in-store pickup. Walmart will sometimes block sales of a device if it has hit shelves before its formal release.

Again, Walmart still hasn’t launched the device fully, but you can use this loophole to get it early if you happen to live in the right location.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve been able to purchase one of these devices and what you think of it so far!

