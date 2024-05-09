 Skip to main content

OnePlus Pad currently comes with a free keyboard alongside discount

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 9 2024 - 6:15 am PT
If you’re on the hunt for an Android tablet with a keyboard and a bit disappointed that the Pixel Tablet didn’t get one as expected, the OnePlus Pad currently comes with a free keyboard case alongside a big discount.

The OnePlus Pad launched last year as a surprisingly solid, and surprisingly affordable Android tablet. At $479 it offered a big, fast display and pretty stellar accessories too. Really, its only big negative was a lack of secure biometrics. With the landscape of premium Android tablets being quite barren and Samsung’s options costing nearly twice as much, the OnePlus Pad was and still is a solid choice.

Lately, it’s been an even better buy, as the OnePlus Pad can regularly be found for under $400. It’s a deal that pops up now and then, and currently, it’s an even better deal as it comes with a free keyboard.

If you order from OnePlus’ website, the OnePlus Pad will come with either its magnetic keyboard case or its folio case for free. The keyboard is the better choice, though, at a $150 value.

You can also bundle in the folio case for an extra $20, or a pair of OnePlus earbuds for up to 27% off.

Notably, the tablet is also heavily discounted at Amazon right now, but you won’t get a free keyboard there. That offer is only valid at OnePlus’ website.

There is a OnePlus Pad sequel on the horizon, but the existing model is a fine choice, especially with the available offers.

