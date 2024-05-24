[Fixed] It’s not just you: Instagram is partially down

After a big outage spanning multiple Meta apps in early April, Instagram is facing some issues this afternoon on Android and iOS.

Issues today include Stories not loading and problems with DMs. The main feed, Explore, search, and profiles appear to be fine, though there’s some sluggishness. Reports started coming in after 12 p.m. PT.

The problems are reflected on Downdetector and various social posts, though WhatsApp and Facebook are not impacted right now.

It joins a particularly big Microsoft outage earlier this week.

Updating…