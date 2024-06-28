Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaks show off Samsung’s new foldables in all colors [Gallery]

Ahead of its launch event on July 10, new leaks are showing off Samsung’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, in the most detail we’ve seen to date.

Update 6/28: Added more leaked images.

Fresh off of leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Watch Ultra (and Watch 7) earlier today, leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a collection of Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 renders on Twitter/X and through a Substack newsletter. The leaked images offer the most detail we’ve seen yet on the pair of foldables.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we can see the new, wider aspect ratio of the inner and outer displays, as well as the squarer design. The bezels on the outer display also appear smaller, and the hinge is also considerably slimmer this time around. We can see the device both in silver, as we have previously, and a dark navy blue color.

Meanwhile, images of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 show off Samsung’s flip phone in a light blue color as well as a tinted silver. The silver color looks similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Titanium Gray color, hinting that rumors of the foldable utilizing titanium were likely true.

Update 6/28: Not long after the previous leak, WinFuture delivered even more images of the Fold 6 and Flip 6, showing off vibrant pink and yellow color variants of the two devices we hadn’t yet seen. The Fold 6 gets three colors in total, according to this leak, with gray, navy blue, and pink. Flip 6, meanwhile, gets gray, blue, green, and yellow.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are both expected to see spec bumps to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as well as various improvements throughout. The Flip will get better battery life, the Fold will get a thinner design and better aspect ratio. But both are also expected to see a $100 price increase in the US.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are open now on Samsung.com, with a $50 credit for reservation as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

