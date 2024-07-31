 Skip to main content

Spotify makes lyrics free again, but with a monthly limit you’ll never reach [U]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 31 2024 - 7:12 am PT
1 Comment
spotify

After ripping lyrics away from its free (ad-supported) users last year, Spotify has announced that they’re coming back, but with a monthly limit in place.

Lyrics first launched in Spotify back in early 2020. The long-awaited feature was a welcome addition to the app across all platforms, but users noticed late last year and more so earlier this year that, suddenly, Spotify was requiring a Premium subscription to use the feature.

Just as quickly as they left, though, lyrics have returned for Spotify free users, as some users have noticed. Spotify confirmed the return to TechCrunch, explaining:

At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means the availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally.

Spotify never addresses why lyrics were removed from free users in the first place, but the company did say (outside of its statement) that it has raised the limit on how many song lyrics a free user can see on a monthly basis well above the previous limit of three per month.

Update: Speaking to 9to5Google, Spotify explains (on background) that the new monthly limit is higher than anyone would ever reach, and higher than any single user has even neared. The actual number isn’t being made public, though.

The change, Spotify says, is rolling out “over the coming weeks” to all users, but many free users have already seen the change go live within their apps.

More on Spotify:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications